Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand results : JMM alliance leading on 42 out of 81 seats

With the counting of votes for the State Assembly elections underway, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led alliance is leading on 42 seats out of total 81. While ruling BJP is ahead on 28 and its ally AJSU on 3 seats.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranchi (Jharkhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 11:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 11:24 IST
Jharkhand results : JMM alliance leading on 42 out of 81 seats
Counting of votes is underway for Jharkhand election. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

With the counting of votes for the State Assembly elections underway, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led alliance is leading on 42 seats out of total 81. While ruling BJP is ahead on 28 and its ally AJSU on 3 seats. In the JMM-alliance, JMM is ahead on 26 seats, while Congress on 11 and RJD on 5 seats.

Among others, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) is leading on 5 Assembly seats, Nationalist Congress Party and CPI (M-L) on one seat each. JMM leader Hemant Soren, who has been projected as the Chief Minister's face, was leading at Barhait seats but trailing at Dumka constituency.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. Jharkhand went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and saw 65.17 per cent voter turnout.

Exits polls had predicted a marginal advantage to the JMM-led alliance and have pointed towards a hung Assembly. JMM contested on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and Lalu Prasad's RJD, which has a relatively smaller presence in the state, contested in seven seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Hall scores first goal with Coyotes in rout of Wings

Clayton Keller scored two goals and an assisted on another, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had three assists as the Arizona Coyotes rolled past the host Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Sunday. Carl Soderberg, Christian Dvorak, and Taylor Hall also score...

Elephant Santas deliver Christmas presents at Thai school

Elephants dressed like Santa Claus gave out presents and candy to students in Thailand in an annual Christmas tradition in the mostly Buddhist country.The Christmas celebration at the Jirasartwitthaya school in Ayutthaya, north of Bangkok, ...

Inconsistent world-conqueror Sindhu, fast-rising Lakshya steer Indian badminton in 2019

A momentous gold at the world championships more than made up for P V Sindhus otherwise ordinary run in the circuit, while teenager Lakshya Sen ensured that Indian mens badminton had a strong future to look forward to in a mixed bag that wa...

Rugby league-Former All Blacks player Williams tweets support of Uighurs

Rugby league star and former All Blacks back Sonny Bill Williams has followed the lead of Arsenal soccer player Mesut Ozil and issued a message of support for Chinas ethnic minority Uighur Muslim community. The 34-year-old Williams, who lef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019