I have full faith Congress alliance will come to power: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Congress alliance will come to power in Jharkhand.

  • Updated: 23-12-2019 14:40 IST
  • Created: 23-12-2019 14:40 IST
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking to media persons on Monday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Congress alliance will come to power in Jharkhand. "I have full faith that the alliance of Congress, JMM, and other parties will come to power in Jharkhand," Ghulam told the media persons.

Jharkhand went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and saw 65.17 per cent voter turnout. The counting of votes began at 8 am today in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is currently leading on 41 Assembly seats, the majority mark in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The BJP-AJSU alliance is leading on 33 seats. Ghulam said that the people can finally see through the blatant lies being told by the BJP. "Slowly and steadily, BJP is being exposed and people are realizing that, in six years, the party has not fulfilled a single promise," the Congress leader added.

He also said that BJP will not form government in any state in the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, keeping hopes alive to retain power again, BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das said that the trends should not be seen as final results of the election.

"These trends are not the final word. There are more rounds of counting to be held," he told media here. (ANI)

