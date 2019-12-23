FIR against BJP MP, son over fake info for caste certificate

BJP MP K P Yadav, who defeated Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Lok Sabha polls, and his son have been booked for allegedly furnishing wrong information to get a "non-creamy layer OBC" certificate, police said on Monday. The FIR was registered late Saturday night at Kotwali police station in Madhya Pradesh's district under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 181 (false statement on oath to public servant) and 182 (furnishing false information), Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumawat said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Shivhare said the FIR was registered on the basis of an inquiry report of Mungaoli sub-divisional magistrate (SDM). The SDM conducted an inquiry into the matter following a complaint filed by local resident, Giriraj Yadav, he said.

The income limit for a person from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) under the non-creamy layer was Rs 6 lakh till 2017, which was later increased to Rs 8 lakh. In 2014, Yadav allegedly furnished wrong information to the authorities concerned to get the non-creamy layer certificate, as per the SDM's inquiry report.

Yadav defeated Scindia from Guna Lok Sabha constituency in MP earlier this year. His son Sarthak also allegedly furnished wrong information to get the non-creamy layer certificate in July this year, the report said.

The information submitted by Yadav and his son to get the non-creamy layer OBC certificate was different from the Guna MP's assets and income declaration in different election affidavits, it said. Yadav's income shown in the election affidavits was higher than the slab fixed for the non-creamy layer OBC certificate, the probe report said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.