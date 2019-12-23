McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

"We haven't ruled out witnesses," McConnell said in an interview with "Fox & Friends." "We've said, 'Let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.' Fair is fair."

