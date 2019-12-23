McConnell says Senate Republicans have not ruled out witnesses in Trump impeachment trial
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans were not opposed to hearing witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
"We haven't ruled out witnesses," McConnell said in an interview with "Fox & Friends." "We've said, 'Let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton.' Fair is fair."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Republicans
- Mitch McConnell
- Senate
- Donald Trump
- Clinton
- Fox & Friends
ALSO READ
UPDATE 10-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul
UPDATE 7-Democrats call Trump a danger to democracy; Republicans say impeachment drive a sham
U.S. House Judiciary chair rejects Republicans' bid for impeachment witnesses
U.S. Senate's Grassley spoke to Lighthizer on USMCA, hopes for deal announcement soon
UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul