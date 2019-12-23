Digambar Kamat congratulates Cong, JMM after Jharkhand poll results
Leader of Opposition in Goa and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat on Monday congratulated the Congress Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) after the Jharkhand Assembly Elections.
Leader of Opposition in Goa and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat on Monday congratulated the Congress Party and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) after the Jharkhand Assembly Elections. Digambar Kamat tweeted, "Congratulations to @INCJharkhand & @JmmJharkhand for splendid performance in the Assembly Elections. People of Jharkhand have reposed faith in the values of @INCIndia which believes in inclusive democracy. Congrats Smt. Sonia Gandhiji, @priyankagandhi, @RahulGandhi & @SinghRPN."
The voters have given their verdict in favour of the alliance of Congress, JMM and RJD. The people of Jharkhand have reposed their faith in values of Congress Party which believes in inclusive democracy, Kamat said in a press statement "I am confident that the alliance government will live upto the expectations of the people of Jharkhand and will come out with people friendly schemes and policies," he added (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
