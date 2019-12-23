JH results indicate support to regionalistic ideology: Sardesai

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai on Monday night said the outcome of the Jharkhand assembly polls indicate that voters are reposing their trust in a "regionalistic ideology". In a setback for the ruling BJP, a combine of JMM-Congress-RJD is set to form government in Jharkhand.

"Another state reposes its trust in a regionalistic ideology, a regionalistic leader and a regionalistic party. The #JharkhandElectionResult is not an aberration or a political quirk but the glorious consequence of a staunch but repressed sentiment asserting itself," tweeted Sardesai who was once part of the BJP-led government in Goa..

