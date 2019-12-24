Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP workers want Ajit Pawar to become Maharashtra deputy CM: Nawab Malik

Ahead of cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that his party workers want Ajit to become the deputy chief minister of the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 12:52 IST
NCP workers want Ajit Pawar to become Maharashtra deputy CM: Nawab Malik
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik speaking to ANI in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday said that his party workers want Ajit to become the deputy chief minister of the state. "In Maharashtra, cabinet expansion will be done soon. Who will get what responsibility will be decided by the chief minister. It is a wish of NCP party workers that Ajit should become the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra," said Malik while speaking to ANI here.

Pawar had earlier joined hands with the BJP and became the deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government in the state.He later stepped down from the post citing "personal reason", following which Fadnavis too stepped down as chief minister stating that BJP did not have the majority to form the government. Later, it was speculated that Pawar will be sworn-in as deputy chief minister of the state in Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet. Speaking on the issue of the National Register of Citizen (NRC) and CAA, he said: "Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey has assured that NRC will not be implemented in the state and there will not be any construction of detention center."

The NCP spokesperson further hit out at Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing a law that "divides the society". "Shah was saying that illegal immigrants will be thrown out the country but Modi ji has taken a U-turn on that. CAA is against Article 14 (right to equality) and it is brought to divide the society for the political benefit of some," he said.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh and Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Naseem shouldn't be sent for the U-19 World Cup, feels Hafeez

Out of favour Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez feels pace sensation Naseem Shah shouldnt be sent to next months Under-19 World Cup and the 16-year-old should rather work on getting technically and physically better at the highest level....

NEWSMAKER-New Boeing boss Calhoun is a tough-minded veteran of crisis

Beleaguered Boeing Co is putting its future in the hands of an industrial veteran who has led several companies in crisis, began his career at engine maker General Electric Co and has already spent a decade on the board of the worlds larges...

No detention centres in Maha, Muslims need not fear: Thackeray

Amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said there are no detention centres in the state and Muslim citizens need not worry under his regime. He gave the assurance to ...

Sri Lanka ex-minister arrested over car accident get bail

A Sri Lankan court on Tuesday granted bail to a former Cabinet minister who was arrested last week over a years-old traffic accident, detention the opposition claim is part of a government witch-hunt of political opponents. The Magistrate c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019