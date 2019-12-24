Left Menu
Rahul, Priyanka barred from visiting Meerut to meet families of victims killed in anti-CAA protests

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from entering Meerut on Tuesday to meet families of those killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 14:56 IST
Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in UP on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were stopped from entering Meerut on Tuesday to meet families of those killed in violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The leaders, also siblings, were stopped by the UP Police outside the limits of Meerut after which they decided to head back to the national capital.

In the violent protests which erupted in Meerut last week, two persons were killed and a police post was set on fire. In a bid to nab those who led the violence in the city during a protest against the newly-enacted citizenship law, Uttar Pradesh police on Monday issued posters with pictures of the rioters.

The posters of "wanted rioters" also said that people who provide information that will lead to their arrests will be rewarded. Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

