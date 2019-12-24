PM to unveil Vajpayee's statue in Lucknow on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a statue of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan here on Wednesday. The event coincides with the birth anniversary of Vajpayee, who represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times -- 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The venue in the high security zone of the state capital has been sanitised, keeping in view the recent state-wide agitation against the amended citizenship law. Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University here for which the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to transfer 50 acres of land.

