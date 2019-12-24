Left Menu
Chennithala rules out differences in Congress over CAA protests in Kerala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that there is no difference of opinion in the Congress or UDF over strengthening protests over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday said that there is no difference of opinion in the Congress or UDF over strengthening the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran, Congress leader Oommen Chandy and other senior leaders have discussed all issues regarding the CAA protests.

"The UDF and the Congress do not have any kind of disagreement or confusion regarding this. The aim of the UDF and the Congress is to intensify the country's growing opposition to BJP," he said. Clarification of Chennithala comes in the backdrop of reports that Congress was divided regarding the joint protest with CPI(M) over CAA within Kerala. After Chennithala and CM Pinarayi Vijayan carried out a joint protest, KPCC president had distanced himself from it and also had spoken against joining hands with CPI(M) in Kerala.

The opposition leader also gave an explanation for the last-minute exclusion of Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan from the commemoration function of late K.Karunakaran. "The governor was first invited to function held to mark the death anniversary of K. Karunakaran. But yesterday there was a feeling among Congress workers that the Governor should not attend the event. That is why he was excluded, " he said.

He also said that statements of Kerala Government did not suit the position he holds and that governor is not a political activist. "As head of state, he is obliged to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities. The governor may have his opinion. But the opinion must be expressed in respect of the position he holds. Congress expresses its strong displeasure regarding the remarks of Governor on CAA, " said Chennithala. (ANI)

