U-Turn will be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn: Patil

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise. Thackray had promised a complete loan waiver, Patil said, speaking to reporters here.

"But he announced loan waiver upto only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Patil said "U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he quipped..

