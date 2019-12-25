Vajpayee laid foundation for BJP's brighter future: Nadda
Remembering late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, BJP's working president J P Nadda on Wednesday said Vajpayee laid the foundation for the party's brighter future. Asserting that personalities like Vajpayee are born once in centuries, Nadda said he never wavered from the party's ideology even during tough times.
Nadda was speaking at an event organised by senior party leader Vijay Goel on Vajpayee's birth anniversary. Underlining that Vajpayee was an excellent orator, Nadda said he knew the art of saying complex things in simple words.
