Arrogance often leads to doom: Sanjay Raut

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:04 IST
In a veiled dig at former ally BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said arrogance often leads to downfall of people. The remark came in the backdrop of the BJP's tough stand over protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Toofan mein kashtian aur ghamand mein hastiyan aksar doob jaati hain" (ships in a storm and personalities due to arrogance often sink), Raut said in a tweet. The Maharashtra BJP leadership has been attacking the Shiv Sena and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray since he parted ways with the Amit Shah-led party last month over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post in the state.

In a counter move, Raut has been taking aim at the BJP through his various posts on the micro-blogging site. The Rajya Sabha member on Monday also took to Twitter to launch a veiled attack on the BJP by quoting words of late American leader Martin Luther King.

If politics creates religious issues, then one should know the country is being run by wrong people, Raut said while attributing the comment to the legendary civil rights leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed those who damaged public property during protests in Uttar Pradesh against the amended citizenship law, saying they should ask themselves whether what they did was right.

The BJP has been countering protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in several parts of the country, by asserting that the new law does not discriminate against people on religious lines..

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Latest News

Asian markets up in post-Christmas trade

Hong Kong, Dec 26 AFP Asian equities rose on Thursday in subdued trading, holding the gains recently spurred by the US-China trade thaw. Following the Christmas lull across world markets, eyes are now on US unemployment data due later in th...

Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing

Nashville, Dec 26 AP Law enforcement officials arrested man charged with criminal homicide Wednesday, concluding a dayslong search after a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar. Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nash...

Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

Two Class 12 students, who were taken into police custody for allegedly circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, have been granted bail, officials said on Thursday. The students, aged 16 years...

Bengaluru: Anti-superstition protest against belief of not eating during Solar Eclipse

Anti-superstition protest was held here on Thursday by a group of intellectuals against the belief of not eating at the time of Solar Eclipse. An activist named N Murthy protesting at Bengalurus Town Hall said, Superstitions like dont go ou...
