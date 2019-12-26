Turkey's Erdogan says to send troops to Libya

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that the north African country requested it, and he will present deployment legislation to the Turkish parliament in January.

Erdogan visited Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation for a possible ceasefire in neighboring Libya. In a speech Thursday, he said Turkey and Tunisia agreed to support Libya's internationally recognized government of Fayez al-Serraj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.