Left parties call for week-long protest from Jan 1 against CAA, NRC
Left parties on Thursday called for a week-long protest from January 1 to 7 against the CAA, NRC, NPR, and "mounting miseries of people due to economic slowdown."
The Left parties - Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist)-Liberation, All India Forward Bloc and Revolutionary Socialist Party - in a statement said, "The Left parties will conduct a programme of solidarity campaigns to extend support to the all India general strike called by the central trade unions on January 8."
"The Left parties extend support to all the farmers, agricultural workers' organisations and civil society movement that have called for a 'grameen bandh' on January 8," it said. "The Left parties call upon all their units and all the states of the country to organise powerful protest movements against the assault on the Indian Constitution through the CAA/NRC/NPR," the statement added.
It also "strongly" condemned the "atrocities unleashed by the police on peaceful protests by civilians in BJP-ruled states, particularly Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tripura and in Delhi where the police is directly under the Home Ministry" and said that "the protests shall continue peacefully". (ANI)
