Mamata announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of those killed during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "We will pay a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the new citizenship law," said Banerjee at a public rally here.
Chief Minister Banerjee said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a democratic way. "I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way," she said.
The West Bengal Chief Minister also took out a protest march with a huge gathering from Rajabazar to Mallick Baazar here against the CAA and the NRC. "I know students are being threatened. I urge you to be together, to be united," she asserted.
"I stopped NPR (National Population Register) because they ask for the certificates ... On December 30, I will do a rally in Purulia," she said. Chief Minister Banerjee also said that on December 29 she will visit Jharkhand as she has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren. (ANI)
