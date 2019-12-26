Mamata announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of those killed during anti-CAA protests in Mangaluru

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. "We will pay a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in Mangaluru during protests against the new citizenship law," said Banerjee at a public rally here.

Chief Minister Banerjee said that she would tell all the students to continue their protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in a democratic way. "I will tell all the students to continue their protest for their democratic rights, in a democratic way," she said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also took out a protest march with a huge gathering from Rajabazar to Mallick Baazar here against the CAA and the NRC. "I know students are being threatened. I urge you to be together, to be united," she asserted.

"I stopped NPR (National Population Register) because they ask for the certificates ... On December 30, I will do a rally in Purulia," she said. Chief Minister Banerjee also said that on December 29 she will visit Jharkhand as she has been invited for the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren. (ANI)

