Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI-M condemns Army Chief's statement on protests against CAA

The Communist Party of India--Marxist (CPI-M) has condemned the statement of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:16 IST
CPI-M condemns Army Chief's statement on protests against CAA
The General has directly indulged in condemning the student protestors, who have been opposing CAA and the move towards creating NRC across the country, said CPI-M.. Image Credit: ANI

The Communist Party of India--Marxist (CPI-M) has condemned the statement of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Rawat on Thursday said that leaders are not those who spearhead the people in "inappropriate directions" and stressed that leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership.

"The General has directly indulged in condemning the student protestors, who have been opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and the move towards creating the National Register for Citizens across the country," said the CPI-M in a statement. "The Army Chief's statement underlines as to how the situation has degenerated under the Modi government where the highest officer in uniform can so brazenly breach the limits of his institutional role," added the politbureau of CPI-M.

"It is, therefore, necessary to raise the question as to whether we are going the Pakistan way of politicising the military. Such obnoxious interference in matters of democratic struggles from top-ranking military professionals is unheard of in the history of independent India," added the statement. "Leaders are not those who lead the people in an inappropriate direction. As we are witnessing a large number of universities and colleges, students, the way they are leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns, this is not leadership," the Army chief had said.

"Leadership is all about leading. Therefore, what is so complex about leadership if it is all about leading because when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple," he had said. Several parts of the country have witnessed a spate of protests over the CAA, many of which have turned violent. A lot of these demonstrations have taken place in several colleges and universities across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Mexico appeals to International Court of Justice over diplomatic spat with Bolivia

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that Mexico was appealing to the International Court of Justice in a bid to ensure its diplomatic facilities were respected in Bolivia.Since Monday, Mexico has accused Bolivias government of ...

Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Russia, Syria and Iran against killing civilians in Syrias Idlib province and said Turkey was working hard to stop the carnage.Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, t...

Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say

Two foreign academics detained in Iran have begun a hunger strike in protest against their incarceration, according to a letter published by their supporters. Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah and British-Australian academic Kylie M...

Will have alternative mechanism to protect officers' promotion, seniority: Goyal on merger in rly

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday sought to allay fears among employees that the merger of railway services would cost them seniority and hinder their career progression, saying officers will have an equal opportunity to become a part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019