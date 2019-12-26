Left Menu
Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib

US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Russia, Syria, and Iran against killing civilians in Syria's Idlib province and said Turkey was working hard to stop the "carnage."

"Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands if innocent (sic) civilians in Idlib Province. Don't do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage," Trump said in a tweet.

