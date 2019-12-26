The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Thursday came out against the National Population Register, saying, the NPR and National Register of Citizens (NRC) were "two sides of the same coin." DMK President M K Stalin said that under the Citizenship Amendment Act, there was a concern that NPR will create an ecosystem that will "discriminate" against all religions. "NPR and NRC are two sides of the same coin," he said in a Facebook post.

"Under the #CAA2019, as amended, there is a concern that NPR will create an ecosystem that will discriminate against all religions," Stalin, whose party has been opposing the CAA, added. "The Central Government must explain what is the need to spend INR 4000 crore on NPR now? #NPRisNRC," he said.

The West Bengal and Kerala governments have stayed all activities related to the NPR, scheduled to be taken up early next year..

