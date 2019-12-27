Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Opposition for supporting anti-CAA protests

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Opposition for taking part in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and "manipulating" the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 14:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 14:29 IST
BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Opposition for supporting anti-CAA protests
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks to ANI in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday slammed Opposition for taking part in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and "manipulating" the issue. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "Congress has become a synonym of political hypocrisy. They find issues on a daily basis. They work with a negative mentality, which not at all in favour of the country. Their main job is to manipulate people."

The Union Minister also slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for targeting Army Chief General Bipin Rawat over his yesterday's remarks on CAA protests and said, "Protest and anarchy should not be mixed. He has his own understanding of the issue." Army Chief Bipin Rawat came under criticism from the opposition for his statement that leaders should not lead masses including students to commit arson and violence. The Army Chief made the remarks addressing an event in the national capital on Thursday.

The opposition alleged that the comments were political in nature and the Army Chief should desist from indulging in politics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

With Uighur comic, Japanese manga artist aims to highlight everday 'suffering'

A Japanese artist whose manga comics about a Uighur woman went viral wants to use the simple power of her work to raise awareness of the daily suffering endured by the Chinese mostly Muslim minority, she told Reuters. With What Has Happened...

Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained

Moroccan authorities have sentenced a Youtuber who criticized the king to prison and detained a journalist-activist who defended anti-government protesters in a tweet. Freedom of speech advocates say the moves Thursday reflect growing press...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 20 of the Premier League on Dec. 28-29 games at 1500 GMT unless stated Saturday, Dec. 28Brighton Hove Albion v Bournemouth 1230 Brighton have not beaten their south coast rivals in four Pr...

Cargo ship collides with shore in Istanbul, Bosphorus closed

A cargo ship collided with the shore in Istanbuls Bosphorus strait on Friday, according to broadcaster CNN Turk and a witness, prompting authorities to close the picturesque and crowded waterway running through Turkeys largest city.There we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019