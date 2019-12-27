Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh: TDP stages protest against three capital proposal

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday held a protest against three capital proposal and demanded the continuation of Amaravati as the capital of the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 14:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 14:39 IST
Andhra Pradesh: TDP stages protest against three capital proposal
TDP stage protest against three capital proposal in Krishna district. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday held a protest against three capital proposal and demanded the continuation of Amaravati as the capital of the state. Former MLA Tangirala Sowmya, party local leaders and cadre also participated in the protests. They raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy led-YSRCP government.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Cabinet meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat today, the security was beefed up in the area and Section 144 was imposed in the city. The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is likely to take a final call on the three capital proposal today.

Earlier in the day, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Kanna Laksmi Narayana and BJP leaders held 'Mouna Deeksha' (silent protest) for an hour from 9 am - 10 am at Uddandarayani Palem village in Amaravati. Protests erupted across the state over the three capital proposal. The villagers have been protesting for the past nine days demanding to continue with Amaravati as the only capital of the state.

The GN Rao committee constituted by the state government has recommended that the Andhra Pradesh government should have decentralised development by having three capital cities for the legislature, executive and judiciary and put the available resources to the best use taking into consideration concerns on environment and for balanced regional growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Muslims take out protest march against CAA, burn Ajmer dargah deewan's effigy

Large number of Muslims, including khadims of the Ajmer dargah, took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday, demanding a rollback of the controversial law. They also burnt an effigy of Deewan Zainul Abedin Al...

Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes - RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.RUS...

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention center

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention centerin Bengal Mamata Banerjee....

Nepal cracks down on illegal 'menstrual huts' after deaths

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Anyone in Nepal banishing women to menstrual huts during their periods will forfeit state benefits as well as face up to three months in jail, according to a government crackdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019