Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRC, NPR an attack on poor people of country, says Rahul; explains how

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as an attack on the poor people of the country and said that it was akin to taxing them.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 14:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 14:53 IST
NRC, NPR an attack on poor people of country, says Rahul; explains how
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as an attack on the poor people of the country and said that it was akin to taxing them. Talking to reporters here, the Congress leader said, "Whether it is NRC and NPR, it is a tax on poor people of the country. Demonetisation was a tax on poor people of the country. This too is the same thing. Go to the officer...poor people will go...show your papers...give bribe if your name is slightly wrong. Crores of money will go from the poor people to the same 15 people."

"I am saying that it is an attack on poor people. Poor people are asking how will we get employment? The economy earlier used to grow at 9 per cent, now it has come down to 4 per cent, that too when it is being measured by the new method. By the old method, it will be 2.5 per cent," he added. Lamenting about the state of the economy, Rahul said, "You know about the economy. Today, unemployment is highest in 45 years. That is not so in Chhattisgarh. Because we are helping farmers here, providing them the right prices. BJP and Narendra Modi government in the country are not able to explain why they blew the Indian economy to pieces (wo ye nahi bata pa rahi hai ki unhone Hindustan ke arthvyvasthe ki dhajjiyan kyun udai)," he said while speaking to reporters here.

"Earlier the world used to say that India and China are growing at the same pace but now the world is seeing violence in India, women not feeling safe on the streets and rising unemployment," the Congress leader said. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said, "But Narendra Modi is not able to explain that. Probably, he too doesn't understand what is happening, how did this happen. Earlier, he used to mock, now he is not able to do the job of Prime Minister."

He alleged that the country's time is being wasted and that money is being given to "the 15 richest people." "The entire capital went to their pockets from the market. Nobody is buying anything. Factories are getting closed. It is simple economics, there is nothing difficult here. But perhaps the Prime Minister is not able to understand this," said the Wayanad lawmaker. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Muslims take out protest march against CAA, burn Ajmer dargah deewan's effigy

Large number of Muslims, including khadims of the Ajmer dargah, took out a protest march against the amended Citizenship Act here on Friday, demanding a rollback of the controversial law. They also burnt an effigy of Deewan Zainul Abedin Al...

Russia, in letter to WADA, says disagrees with decision to ban its athletes - RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head.RUS...

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention center

As long as I am alive there will not be any detention centerin Bengal Mamata Banerjee....

Nepal cracks down on illegal 'menstrual huts' after deaths

By Gopal Sharma KATHMANDU, Dec 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Anyone in Nepal banishing women to menstrual huts during their periods will forfeit state benefits as well as face up to three months in jail, according to a government crackdow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019