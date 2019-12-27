Central govt schools outshine Delhi govt schools: Think tank
A think tank associated with the BJP on Friday claimed that central government schools have trumped Delhi government schools in terms of performance as the AAP dispensation "made big announcements but did not work" on them.
Public Policy Research Centre director Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and MPs Gautam Gambhir, Parvesh Verma and Meenakshi Lekhi released a report on the status of education in Delhi based on around 1,000 RTI replies received from the government in the last three months.
The Delhi government indulged in propaganda and published full page advertisements but did nothing on the ground, Sahasrabuddhe, a BJP member of the Rajya Sabha, claimed.
