Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong to take out marches across country on its foundation day

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 16:24 IST
Cong to take out marches across country on its foundation day

Amid raging anti-CAA protests, the Congress will take out marches across the country on its 134th foundation day on Saturday to take its "Save Constitution-Save India" message to the people. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will unfurl the party's flag at the AICC headquarters here on Saturday morning to mark the occasion, while former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Assam's Guwahati, where he will take on the Narendra Modi government over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), among other issues.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address party workers at Lucknow at a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (UPPCC). "In addition to the customary flag hoisting in state capitals, presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees will undertake flag marches carrying the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India'," Congress general secretary, organization, K C Venugopal, said in a statement.

They will also read the preamble of the Constitution in their respective languages at public meetings organised for this purpose, he said. In the last few days there has been widespread protests in colleges, universities and prominent institutions across the country against the government's decision to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA, Venugopal said.

"Faced by this massive backlash, the PM (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) have indulged in characteristic double speak, and are now attempting to covertly undertake the exercise through NPR (the National Population Register)," he said in the statement. "The protestors were attacked by police indiscriminately. There were cases of deaths due to police firing at many places. The government has put itself in a bind on these issues with the PM, HM and RM (Raksha Mantri) making contradictory statements on different occasions.

"The CAA proposes to flout the guarantees of Article 14, in contravention of the Constitution," Venugopal said. Amidst massive public outrage, the government decided to take a step further and announced 'updation of NPR' exercise on December 24, he said.

This has again raised heckles and suspicion because of the RSS-BJP's long hidden agenda to implement the NRC following completion of the NPR exercise, the Congress leader said. The Congress will rise to every occasion when there is a challenge to the Constitution and any effort to derail the country from its path of progress amidst historical unemployment and pall of economic gloom, Venugopal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

Dr. Vardhan, Smriti Irani discuss issues faced by women in scientific field

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

2019: Bollywood goes 'social' with film on caste, class and gender

There was caste divide, womens empowerment and class schisms but also everyday problems like balding and Indias obsession with fair skin in a year that saw several Hindi films straddle box office success and cerebral content too. So, if 201...

Allahabad Bank shares jump 8.5 pc on capital infusion

Shares of Allahabad Bank on Friday jumped 8.5 per cent after the lender said it will get fresh capital infusion from the government in the current financial year. The scrip climbed 8.17 per cent to close at Rs 19.20 on the BSE. During the d...

Guj HC upholds death sentence for man who raped, killed child

The Gujarat High Court on Friday upheld capital punishment for a 22-year-old man convicted for rape and murder of a three-year-old girl in Surat in October 2018. A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and A C Rao rejected the appeal fil...

Guj: UP man who left home 26 years ago reunited with kin

A 60-year-old man who left his home in Uttar Pradesh 26 years ago and was living in an ashram in Gujarats Bhuj for the past two years was on Thursday united with his family, including his son who was a few months old at that time. Vijay Ya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019