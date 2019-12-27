30-32 prominent leaders are under preventive detention: Ram Madhav

BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that only 30-32 prominent leaders are under preventive detention in Jammu and Kashmir now. "Four months ago, a large number of people were put under preventive detention. But, today, only 30-32 prominent leaders are under preventive detention and in total the number is less than 100," Madhav told media here.

"Internet services have resumed in Kargil from today. We expect that internet services will soon be resumed in Jammu region and Kashmir valley as the situation becomes favourable," he added. When asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on National Population Register (NPR), Madhav said, "NPR is the baby of UPA government. NPR was first initiated when UPA was in power... If today Rahul Gandhi is calling names about NPR, he should look at the mirror himself. NPR is an administrative exercise to locate the residents of the country... It is a routine exercise to track the movement of the citizens, nothing else."

Earlier today, Gandhi had termed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and NPR as an attack on the poor people of the country and said that it was akin to taxing them. "Whether it is NRC and NPR, it is a tax on poor people of the country. Demonetisation was a tax on poor people of the country. This too is the same thing. Go to the officer...poor people will go...show your papers...give bribe if your name is slightly wrong. Crores of money will go from the poor people to the same 15 people," Rahul said.

"I am saying that it is an attack on poor people. Poor people are asking how will we get employment? The economy earlier used to grow at 9 per cent, now it has come down to 4 per cent, that too when it is being measured by the new method. By the old method, it will be 2.5 per cent," he added. (ANI)

