Left Menu
Development News Edition

Youth who supported Shah, Modi now worried due to surging prices: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the people who used to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are now "worried" due to surging prices and the deteriorating economic situation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 12:26 IST
Youth who supported Shah, Modi now worried due to surging prices: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to media persons on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the people who used to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are now "worried" due to surging prices and the deteriorating economic situation. "Indian economy has been destroyed, unemployment and inflation are on the rise. The country is lagging behind in terms of economy. Due to increasing prices, everyone is troubled. Even youth who used to support Shah and Modi are now worried," Kharge told the media persons here.

Alluding to the comments made by Amit Shah challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that amended citizenship law is anti-Muslim, Kharge said, "Not just Rahul Gandhi, people across the country who believe in the democratic process, have expressed how CAA can be misused." Shah had yesterday said, "I challenge Rahul to show even one clause in the act that has provision to take away citizenship. Do not disrupt the peace in the country and lead people astray." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Four flights diverted, 24 trains delayed due to low visibility

Four flights have been diverted due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday. At present, flights are operating under the CAT III-B instrument landing system conditions at the Delhi airport.Latest ...

Ovechkin opts out of All-Star Game again

For the second year in a row, Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin will skip the NHL All-Star Game. The decision means he will receive a one-game suspension either right before or right after the All-Star break, the same punishment h...

Former Union min MA Fatmi seeks judicial probe into violence during anti-CAA protests in country

Senior RJD leader and former Union minister M A Fatmi on Saturday sought a Supreme court-monitored probe into the recent violence at Jamia Millia, AMU and other parts of the country where several lives were lost during protests against the ...

Cricket-Finger injury rules Markram out of test series v England

South Africa opener Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the rest of the series against England after fracturing a finger in the first test on Friday.He will require surgery and is to be sidelined for six weeks, Cricket South Africa said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019