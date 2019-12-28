Left Menu
Development News Edition

NDA govt joker of the year: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is "joker of the year" said Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while reacting to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar calling Rahul Gandhi 'liar of the year'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 14:10 IST
NDA govt joker of the year: Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is "joker of the year" said Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury while reacting to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar calling Rahul Gandhi 'liar of the year'. The BJP leader called the former Congress president "a candidate for liar of the year". He was reacting to Gandhi's "Prime Minister of RSS lies to the country" comment. "Rahul Gandhi has continued to lie. He is a candidate for the 'liar of the year' 2019," Javadekar told media on Friday.

To this, Chowdhury said: "Javadekar said Rahul Gandhi is liar of the year. I say the NDA government is joker of the year." He also expressed concerns on the state of the economy and bad loans distributed by banks. "NDA government will soon become NPA government," he said.

The Congress leader challenged the Union Minister for a debate to decide whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a liar or if it was Gandhi. "I challenge Prakash Javadekar for a debate to decide whether Rahul Gandhi is a liar or it is the PM," he said. In a tweet on Thursday, Gandhi said: "The Prime Minister of RSS lies to mother India," and attached a video with it.

The video features a road purportedly leading to a detention centre in Assam and Modi's speech denying the existence of such camps in India. At a public rally earlier this week, Modi said: "Neither is there any detention centre in India nor will any Indian Muslim be sent there."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra was quick to slam the Congress leader, calling him the "chieftain of liars", while accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation on the construction of detention centres. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kings rally late, dump Sharks in OT

Jeff Carter scored 91 seconds into overtime to cap a three-point game as the Los Angeles Kings erased a two-goal, third-period deficit to claim a 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 22 saves fo...

Yechury flays Army Chief's comments on "domestic politics"

Taking strong exception to Army Chief Bipin Rawats comments on domestic politics, senior CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said the situation in the country would deteriorate if the so-called trend of politicisation vis-a-vis armed fo...

Delhi Cong takes out peace march on party's foundation day

The Delhi Congress led by its president Subhash Chopra on Saturday took out a peace march from the party office on DDU Marg to mark the 135th foundation day of the party.The Congress leaders and workers first marched to Ambedkar Stadium whe...

No Headline

At present we are fighting ideology that we fought against during freedom struggle Cong leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019