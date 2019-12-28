UP govt planning to ban PFI: Sources
The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to ban Popular Front of India (PFI) here as allegations were made that the organisation had instigated violence in the name of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, government sources said. The state police had earlier arrested three members of PFI in connection with the violent protests in Lucknow on December 19 against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Among those arrested were PFI state president Waseem Ahmad, Nadeem and Ashfaq. The Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
