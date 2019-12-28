Congress takes out rally against CAA

The opposition Congress on Saturday took out a peaceful rally from the party office here to Raj Bhavan demanding immediate scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Congress workers shouting anti-BJP slogans alleged that the "mis-governance" by the NDA government at the Centre has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women.

Congress leaders alleged that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues of common people and "brutal crackdown" on protesting students and citizens. The Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra demanding immediate scrapping of the CAA.

Senior Congress leader Takam Sanjoy while addressing the protestors condemned the BJP government for its "anti- people" policies to divide the people in the name of caste and religion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

