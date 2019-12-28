NPR made suspect, controversial because of BJP's approach: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that National Population Register (NPR) was a non-controversial issue and has been made "suspect and controversial" because of BJP's approach. Talking to media persons here, he said Congress chief ministers will go with party's final view NPR.

"Given the present context and present circumstances, NPR is suspect and NPR will not be allowed. All Congress Chief Ministers will fall in line... Once the party takes a decision, all Congress Chief Ministers will fall in line," he said. Kerala and West Bengal governments have stopped the process for NPR updation.

The former union minister said that even in 2010, NPR was done by the Office of the Census Commissioner only in 13 states. "It was not done all over India... So, let us see in how many states the present government wants to roll out NPR," he said. "NPR was a non-controversial issue. It has been made suspect and controversial because of the BJP's approach, because of amending the form, because adding six more fields to the existing 15 fields, because of the Minister of State's statement in Parliament that NPR will lead to NRC. So what was non-controversial has become very controversial now.

"What was innocuous has become suspect now. Let us see how they roll out NPR and if they don't roll it out in any state where is the question of stopping it. It's only when they instruct the state government that you must give us your staff to carry out NPR, the Chief Minister will take a decision," he added. (ANI)

