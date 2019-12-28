Left Menu
Development News Edition

NPR made suspect, controversial because of BJP's approach: Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that National Population Register (NPR) was a non-controversial issue and has been made "suspect and controversial" because of BJP's approach.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 21:07 IST
NPR made suspect, controversial because of BJP's approach: Chidambaram
P Chidambaram. Image Credit: ANI

Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that National Population Register (NPR) was a non-controversial issue and has been made "suspect and controversial" because of BJP's approach. Talking to media persons here, he said Congress chief ministers will go with party's final view NPR.

"Given the present context and present circumstances, NPR is suspect and NPR will not be allowed. All Congress Chief Ministers will fall in line... Once the party takes a decision, all Congress Chief Ministers will fall in line," he said. Kerala and West Bengal governments have stopped the process for NPR updation.

The former union minister said that even in 2010, NPR was done by the Office of the Census Commissioner only in 13 states. "It was not done all over India... So, let us see in how many states the present government wants to roll out NPR," he said. "NPR was a non-controversial issue. It has been made suspect and controversial because of the BJP's approach, because of amending the form, because adding six more fields to the existing 15 fields, because of the Minister of State's statement in Parliament that NPR will lead to NRC. So what was non-controversial has become very controversial now.

"What was innocuous has become suspect now. Let us see how they roll out NPR and if they don't roll it out in any state where is the question of stopping it. It's only when they instruct the state government that you must give us your staff to carry out NPR, the Chief Minister will take a decision," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

People have right to protest, express dissent but in a peaceful manner: Naidu

In the backdrop of ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said an enlightened debate on issues faced by the nation is the need of the hour and people have the right to express...

Mumbai: Fugitive gangster's daughter held with fake passport

The daughter of fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala was held at Mumbai international airport for allegedly trying to fly out with her daughter on a fake passport, police said on Saturday. Soniya Lakdawala alia Soniya Shaikh was about to board...

J-K: 3 held for extorting money from truck drivers on highway in Parimpora

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three people who used to pretend themselves as terrorists and extort money from truck drivers by threatening them here. The accused have been identified as Aquib Mushtaq, Rameez and Shabbir Ahmed. All of th...

Randolph announces retirement after 17 seasons

Two-time All-Star forward Zach Randolph announced his retirement Saturday after 17 seasons with five teams. I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more, he posted on Twitter.The 38-year-old Z-Bo was named the NBAs Most Imp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019