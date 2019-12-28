Delegation of spiritual leaders meet Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

A delegation led by spiritual leader Hazrat Moin Miyan along with the president of Raza Academy Saeed Noori and several prominent Ulemas met the NCP President Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence on Saturday. The delegation submitted a letter to Pawar.

In a letter, the Raza Academy said, "At the outset, we express our gratitude on your stand of rejecting the NRC and CAA and advising the state government to reject the implementation of the Black Act." "Under your able leadership we hope and have the satisfaction that you shall be instrumental in upholding the secular credential of the Constitution of India," the letter said.

The letter further said, "We hereby request you to use your impeccable political record to align all the like-mined political parties and make a sustained effort to confront the Central government and stop them from their nefarious plans to dent the Indian Constitution. We are sure that only you have the capability of bringing all the parties together to tackle the Central government and stop them in their acts of destruction of the country." "We hope for a positive response from you and also an assurance that the Maharashtra government shall not implement CAA or NRC in the state," the letter added. (ANI)

