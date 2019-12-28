We demand CBI probe in Visakhapatnam, Amaravati land transactions: BJP spokesperson Dinakar
BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Saturday demanded CBI investigation into land transactions that took place here and Visakhapatnam in the last six months.
BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar on Saturday demanded CBI investigation into land transactions that took place here and Visakhapatnam in the last six months. "We are demanding that there should be a CBI investigation in Amaravati as well as Visakhapatnam in all land transactions which took place in the last six months," Dinakar told ANI.
"Why the government is on back foot? Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given a signal to his kith and kin and his party members to procure the land around Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram and Srikakulam," he added. The BJP spokesperson accused the Andhra Chief Minister that his party wants to benefit from the land projects in the two big regions of the state.
He further questioned the three capitals plan mooted by Reddy saying, "When Jagan Mohan Reddy was an oppositional leader, he categorically expressed the acceptance of Amaravati but now he wants to decentralise the capital." (ANI)
