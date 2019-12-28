Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Gandhi was not strangulated, heckled: UP police cites area-in charge

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini on Saturday said that area in-charge, Archana Singh has presented a report to Additional Superintendent in which she said that allegations of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being strangulated and heckled were "untrue".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 23:55 IST
Priyanka Gandhi was not strangulated, heckled: UP police cites area-in charge
Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithini on Saturday said that area in-charge, Archana Singh has presented a report to Additional Superintendent in which she said that allegations of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being strangulated and heckled were "untrue". He said Singh has presented a report to Additional Superintendent of Police where she has mentioned that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's car "was not moving in the scheduled route rather a different route".

"Singh has also written that whatever rumours were doing rounds on social media of heckling and strangulating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are untrue," Naithini added. Priyanka had earlier today alleged that she was strangulated by a UP policewoman while on her way to meet the family of former IPS officer SR Darapuri and was also pushed due to which she fell down.

"UP police stopped me while I was going to meet the family of Darapuriji. A policewoman strangulated and manhandled me. They surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there," she said. Gandhi said she was walking after she was stopped by police and they again stopped her. "I was walking (after the car was stopped). I was surrounded, strangulated. They pushed me..by a woman police person. I fell down. They stopped me and then I went on a scooter of a party worker," she said.

Gandhi was stopped when she was on her way to meet the family of Darapuri, a former IPS officer, who was arrested during anti-CAA protests. Later, the Congress party condemned alleged manhandling of Priyanka and demanded dismissal of Yogi Adiyanath government.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Sushmita Dev said also sought action against UP police official who had "pushed" Gandhi which led to her falling down. Dev said that Priyanka Gandhi did not violate the prohibitory orders but was repeatedly stopped by police first while she was travelling in a car and later while she was on a scooter.

"We condemn the physical violence on protesters and manhandling of Priyanka Gandhi. This government should be dismissed and there should be the President's rule in the state," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath takes out protest march against CAA, NRC in Chennai

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Indian among six killed in Egypt road accident

An Indian national was among six people killed when two buses crashed into a truck in Egypts Suez governorate on Saturday, according to a media report. The buses were heading to beach-resort town Hurghada when one of them hit the truck on S...

Another plea filed in HC for transparency during civic polls

Another plea filed in HC for transparency during civic polls A candidate contesting the civic polls has moved the Madras High Court to direct the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to monitor counting of votes through CCTV cameras, and li...

Bolivia is not a Mexican colony, acting foreign minister Longaric tells El Pais

Mexico should stay out of Bolivian domestic affairs after the collapse last month of former leader Evo Moraless Socialist government, Bolivias acting foreign minister Karen Longaric was quoted saying in an interview published on Saturday.A ...

Mathura DM offers clothes, food to adopted TB patient; says inspired by UP Guv

Mathura District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra on Saturday offered new clothes and food to a six-year-old tuberculosis patient whom he had adopted some months ago, following a call given by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel. Patel had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019