REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/

North Korea's Kim holds ruling party's plenary meeting before year-end deadline SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened a meeting of top ruling party officials on Saturday to discuss important policy matters ahead of the year-end deadline set by Kim for the United States, the state news agency said on Sunday.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES-VOLUNTEERS/ Retirement plans: fighting Australia's bushfires

BLUE MOUNTAINS - The dirty, hot and dangerous work of battling bushfires might be physically exhausting for Raymond Lowe, but he is not stepping aside any time soon. U.S.

LOUISIANA-AIRPLANE/ Five people, heading to college football game, killed in plane crash in Louisiana: local media

Five people heading to a college football game in Atlanta were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed just after it departed from a regional airport in southern Louisiana, local media and authorities reported. NEW-YORK-STABBING/

Attacker stabs five at rabbi's home in New York then flees NEW YORK CITY - An attacker stabbed five people late on Saturday at a rabbi’s home in New York state before fleeing, a Jewish organization said, in a rampage that came after days of increased tensions over anti-Semitic assaults.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China commerce ministry says it has proactively dealt with U.S. trade frictions BEIJING - China’s Commerce Ministry has “proactively dealt with” trade frictions with the United States this year, it said on Sunday after an annual work conference.

BORING-CO-TUNNEL/ Musk says Boring Co's Las Vegas tunnel to 'hopefully' be operational next year

Elon Musk, founder of tunneling enterprise Boring Company, said in a tweet that a commercial tunnel in Las Vegas would “hopefully” be fully operational in 2020. ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-HONOURS/ UK honours recipients' addresses accidentally leaked online

LONDON - The British government accidentally published online the addresses of the New Year’s Honours 2020 recipients, it said on Saturday. AUCTION-BTS/

K-Pop's BTS scores another first as tour microphones head to auction LOS ANGELES - They’ve conquered the world and released three best-selling albums in 2019. Now K-Pop band BTS is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit.

SPORTS TENNIS-MURRAY/

Murray pulls out of Australian Open with injury LONDON - Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month’s Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam champion’s management team announced on Saturday.

SOCCER-MEXICO-MNT-AME/ Coach Mohamed typifies Argentine influence on Mexican soccer

SAO PAULO - He is little known outside Latin America, but Antonio Mohamed, who hopes to coach Monterrey to the Mexican league title on Sunday, is one of the best-known faces in his adopted homeland and an outsize example of Argentine influence on Mexican soccer. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS TAIWAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Taiwan presidential candidates hold first televised election debate Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her main challenger Han Kuo-yu from the Kuomintang party, which favours close ties with China, hold their first televised pre-election debate and will take questions from the media between them.

29 Dec INDIA-CITIZENSHIP/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Protests continue over a new citizenship law Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after India's parliament passed legislation which gives minorities from neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh a path to citizenship but excludes Muslims.

29 Dec

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.