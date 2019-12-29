Confident that new Jharkhand govt would work for all: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed confidence that the new coalition government in Jharkhand would work for all and usher in an era of peace and prosperity. Gandhi on Sunday attended the swearing-in ceremony of Hemant Soren, who took oath as the chief minister of the state after the JMM-Congress-RJD coalition won a clear majority in the assembly elections.
"I attended the swearing-in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji and ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Government in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens and usher in an era of peace and prosperity in the state," he said on Twitter. Gandhi also shared a few pictures of the ceremony where he is seen along with opposition leaders Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav.
Chief ministers Mamata Banerjee, Ashok Gehlot, and Bhupesh Baghel were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Delhi Police under Centre, what is HM Amit Shah's response on use of force on Jamia students: CPI's D Raja at oppn presser.
CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury says what happened in Jamia with students totally unacceptable in democracy.
Citizenship bill cannot be linked to religion, it is not Hindu-Muslim issue: CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury at oppn presser.
CPI-M to move Supreme Court against Citizenship Amendment Act, says party chief Sitaram Yechury.
Anti-CAA protests: Yechury, D Raja, historian Ramchandra Guha among scores detained