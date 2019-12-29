Left Menu
Development News Edition

There is need for constructive debate on CAA, NPR: VP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 16:00 IST
There is need for constructive debate on CAA, NPR: VP

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said there was a need for an enlightened and constructive debate on issues such as Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register and stressed that there should be no scope for violence during protests. ".. whether it is CAA or NPR, people of the country should have an enlightened, meaningful and constructive discussion in constitutional houses, meetings and media as to when it came, why it came and what is the net impact,if there is any need to modify it, if so what are the suggestions.

If we discuss this, then our system will be strengthened and the public will be enlightened," he said. Inaugurating the Birth Centenary Celebrations of the late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh, M Channa Reddy here, the Vice President said the Centre should also allay the apprehensions of those who express dissent.

"Agree to disagree is a fundamental principle in democracy. Whether we like it or not, the other side of the issue should be heard and accordingly act (appropriately).. There should not be scope for violence during agitations," he said.

Noting that dissent or disagreement has to be expressed in a constructive, democratic and peaceful manner, he recalled thatMahatma Gandhi had eschewed violence in all its forms even in the face of the most daunting challenges. The Vice President emphasised the need for maintaining the dignity of Parliament and Legislatures and raising the standards of the debates.

He said personal attacks should not be made, while policies could be criticised. Payingtributes toChanna Reddy, he said the late Chief Ministerwas a grass-roots politician and a mass leader, who relentlessly strove to uplift the conditions of the common people.

The fact that he had occupied so many high offices is a testimony to his administrative acumen and leadership qualities. Bandaru Dattatreya, Governor of Himachal Pradesh and K Rosaiah, former Governor of Tamil Nadu recalled their association with Reddy who led the Separate Telangana movement in 1969..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish military plane arrives to evacuate Somalia bomb victims

Mogadishu, Dec 29 AFP A Turkish military plane arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to evacuate those gravely wounded in a devastating bombing that killed 79 people and overwhelmed local health services, in the latest attack on a city dogged by i...

AMU students to continue peaceful anti-CAA agitation at campus

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Sunday said that they would continue holding peaceful anti-CAA agitation at the campus. This was decided at a meeting of the general body of the students on Saturday evening and a coordinatio...

Protests outside Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi

A group of people staged a protest outside the Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi on Sunday afternoon against the contentious citizenship law and the NRC, police said. Thirty-two protesters, who are residents of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Ba...

Thorat says loyalty to Congress never wavered

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said there was no need to pay heed to BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patils comments that he contemplated joining the saffron party a few years back. Vikhe Patil himself quit the Congres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019