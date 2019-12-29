Youth hate disorder, anarchy, says PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the coming decade belongs to the youth as they will play a key role in modernising India and taking it to greater heights, and noted that they hate anarchy and disorder and believe in the system but question it when it does not respond properly. In his last 'Mann ki Baat' radio address of 2019, the prime minister said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism, nepotism and favouritism, remarks that come in the backdrop of recent violent protests on various university campuses over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC.

"According to me, they appreciate the system. Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue. "One can even say with certitude here, that the country's youth detests anarchy of any sort. They despise any element of lack of governance and instability; abhorring any shades of nepotism, casteism, favouritism or gender discrimination," he said.

In his address, he talked about the role of self-help groups and alumni associations in shaping the future of youth and poor as he called upon people to buy local-made products till 2022. The prime minister also lauded parliamentarians for breaking past records in making Parliament sessions productive. He also talked about promoting astronomy and the strides India has taken in the field.

Modi hoped the "young India" will play a key role in building "modern India" in the coming decade and cited Swami Vivekananda, who had said that young people who are full of energy and dynamism, possess the power to usher in change. "I am of the firm belief that for India, this decade will be, not only about development and progress of the youth; it will also prove to be about the country's progress, harnessing their collective might. This generation will play a major role in modernising India; I feel it beyond any doubt," he said.

Modi exhorted the youth to give a thought to this responsibility and take on this resolve on Vivekananda's birth anniversary on January 12. He also cited cases when the youth vociferously react whenever an incident of disorder takes place and make a video of it to make the culprit realise the consequence.

"Thus, our new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. Today, India eagerly awaits this generation expectantly. These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights," he said. Modi also urged the youth to visit the Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, where Vivekananda entered into the meditative state, to get inspiration and urge to serve the poorest of the poor in the country.

The prime minister talked about the importance of alumni meets in colleges and universities, and said some such meets have contributed for good of society. He cited the case of Bhairavganj Health Centre in West Champaran district of Bihar, where thousands turned up for a health check-up camp and initiated at an alumni meet of local K R High School and a slipper manufacturing unit started by Phulpur women, with the help of 'Gramin Ajivika Mission'.

Urging people to choose local products in their purchases to promote 'Swadeshi', he said, "My dear countrymen, can we pledge, that by 2022, when we achieve 75 years of Independence we insist and remain steadfast at least, for about two-three years on buying local products." "Products made in India, made by the hands of our citizens, carrying the fragrance of the sweat of our countrymen, can't we resolve to buy such things? I do not advocate this for a long time, just till 2022, till the completion of 75 years of Independence," he said in his address aired on All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The prime minister cited Mahatma Gandhi, saying he viewed this spirit of Swadeshi as a lamp illuminating the lives of millions as well as bringing prosperity in the lives of the poorest of the poor. Modi also lauded parliamentarians for making the Parliament session productive and breaking records of the last 60 years.

"We consider our Parliament as the temple of our democracy. Today, I wish to proudly mention, that the parliamentarians that you have elected have broken all the records of the last 60 years. In the last 6 months, both the sessions of the 17th Lok Sabha have been very productive. Lok Sabha's productivity stands at 114%, while that of Rajya Sabha is 94%," he said. Noting that Parliament functioned till late at night, he said all parliamentarians deserve to be congratulated and complimented for this as they have broken all records of last 60 years.

"So much accomplishment, in itself shows the strength of Indian democracy and the faith in democracy. I wish to congratulate all the presiding officers, all political parties and all members of Parliament for their active role in this regard," he said. In his final address of 2019, Modi said the New Year and new decade brings new resolutions, new energy, new enthusiasm and new zeal.

"We have to walk far, we have to achieve a lot, we have to take our country to new heights. Let's show immense faith in the pursuits, the abilities and the resolve of 130 crore countrymen," he said.

