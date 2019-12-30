Seven generations of rioters will remember the action taken against them: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla said here that state government will take such a strict action against the rioters protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act that there "seven generations will remember it". While supporting the police action against the protesters who took to violent means during the anti-CAA protest in the state, Shukla said: "In future, such action will be taken against the rioters that there seven generations will remember it."

The state police on December 26 confirmed that a total of 1,113 people have been arrested in different parts of the state in connection with the anti-CAA protests. They asserted that 327 FIRs have been lodged in connection with the protests and 19 people have lost their lives in violence over the issue. The people staged protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

