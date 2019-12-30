BJYM Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana Accuses Maha Vikas Aaghadi Government of Biased Behavior

BJYM Mumbai President Tajinder Singh Tiwana accuses Maha Vikas Aaghadi Government formed under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray for denying them permission on 27th December 2019 for the peaceful Tiranga March which was organized by Sanvidhan Sanman Manch in support of Citizenship Amendment Act from August Kranti Maidan to Lokmanya Tilak Statue situated in Girgaon.

On the other hand, Government granted permission to Congress for organizing a march on 28 December 2019 on the same route where the Tiranga Yatra was denied permission.

In a statement given by Tiwana, he said that the state government granted permission to the Congress to carry out a march from August Kranti Maidan to Girgaon.

Tiwana further alleged that this shows how Shiv Sena and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray have totally compromised their ethics in exchange of power. Tiwana who was leading the march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on behalf of BJYM Mumbai thanked the citizens who showed up in large numbers to show their support towards the Act.

He further thanked respective Karyakarta, Office bearers and specially the citizens for coming in large numbers to support the march.

