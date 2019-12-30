Left Menu
Voting underway for rural local body polls in Tamil Nadu

The second phase of the local body elections is underway in Ramanathapuram district on Monday.

People standing in queue to vote in Tmail Nadu on Monday (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The second phase of the local body elections is underway in Ramanathapuram district on Monday. The voting has been going on since 7 am in the morning for 2144 seats in six unions, namely, Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainargovil, Mudukulathur, Kamudi, and Kadaladi.

District Collector Veeraragavarav visited and inspected the polling booths earlier today. Over 4.37 lakh voters are expected to vote in the elections. There are 54 candidates for the District Council seat, 427 for the union councilor seat and 651 for the council. Of these, 42 are non-competitive candidates.

Out of the 1981 candidates for the ward membership, 915 were elected unopposed. A total of 1,006 polling stations have been arranged for the polling today with over 7,823 employees appointed for the election work.

The first phase was held on December 27 for 1,547 posts in Ramanathapuram, Thirupullani, Mandapam, RS Mangalam, and Thiruvadanai. (ANI)

