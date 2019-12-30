Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA is not against any Indian citizen: Union Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 15:28 IST
CAA is not against any Indian citizen: Union Minister

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not against any Indian citizen, but the Congress is politicising it, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said on Monday. "I would like to tell the whole country that the Congress is misleading the people. Congress is doing politics.

It is making wrong use (of CAA) to halt development, to halt our work to make the (country) an economic superpower of five trillion US dollars," Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of a pro-CAA campaign organised by the BJP here. Why did not the Congress protest in 2015 when the CAA was passed in the Lok Sabha, he asked.

Any BJP worker would be ready for a debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the issue, he said. "I challenge Rahul Gandhi ji on the CAA, at any stage, any place, if he questions. Even our ordinary worker of the BJP is ready (for debate), I am not required," he said.

Gandhi has not understood what is there in CAA, he claimed. There is not even even a word in the CAA against the Indian Muslims or people of other religions, he said. There is no need for Indian Muslims to fear, he said.

Asked if the NPR (National Population Register) is same as the one in 2010, he said, "Almost the same. NPR means census. Census means NPR. There are no changes there. (We are) are taking some more details.... for welfare activity." PTI SJR NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

2019 was hottest year on record for Russia: weather chief

This year was the hottest ever registered in Russia, the countrys weather chief said on Monday, as climate change pushes global temperatures to record highs.This year in Russia was the hottest for the entire period of instrumental observati...

Puri says registry for ownership rights in unauthorised colonies to start in 10 days, slams AAP

Registry for ownership rights of houses in Delhis unauthorised colonies will start in the next 8-10 days, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday, accusing the AAP of spreading lies and misleading people o...

Govt will give 5G spectrum for trials to all players: Prasad

The government has decided to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, including Huawei. We have taken a decision to give 5G spectrum for trials to all players, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.An in-principle decision has been ...

Many leaders with family legacy find place in Maha ministry

Amid the eternal debate over dynastic politics in India, the newly expanded Maharashtra council of ministers has several leaders from political families. Yuva Sena head Aaditya Thackeray, who is the son of Shiv Sena president and Chief Min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019