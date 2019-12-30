Left Menu
Cong leader files complaint against RSS chief for '130 Crore

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 30-12-2019 15:39 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 15:39 IST
Cong leader files complaint against RSS chief for '130 Crore Indians are Hindus' remark Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday filed a complaint against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat alleging the Sangh leader insulted the sentiments of the people by saying that all 130 crore Indians are "Hindus." Mohan Bhagwat had at a public meeting here on December 25, said irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect the culture of Bharat and its heritage are Hindus and RSS considers the 130 crore people of the country as Hindus. "The statement of Bhagwat not only hurts the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc, but is also against the spirit and tenor of the constitution of India," the former Rajya Sabha member alleged in his complaint.

"This will also lead to communal tension among the public and it could also become a law and order problem in Hyderabad," he contended. When contacted, Ashok Reddy, inspector of LB Nagar police station, told PTI they had received a complaint from the Congress leader and were seeking legal opinion if a case can be made out of it..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

