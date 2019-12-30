Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress doesn't read what icons like Nehru had said: Jitendra Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party has continued to attack Congress for its dissent to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday hit out against the party for a deliberate attempt to create confusion on the issue despite the fact that "their veterans" had acknowledged the need for citizenship for Hindu refugees.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:38 IST
Congress doesn't read what icons like Nehru had said: Jitendra Singh
MoS PMO, Jitendra Singh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party has continued to attack Congress for its dissent to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday hit out against the party for a deliberate attempt to create confusion on the issue despite the fact that "their veterans" had acknowledged the need for citizenship for Hindu refugees.

"Tragedy with the Congress party is that it doesn't read its own history. Doesn't even read the statements given by some of its own leaders or self-proclaimed icons, the party claims to be icons, like Nehru, it is we who have read more of what was said and written by the Congress. Having said, the contemporary leadership in Congress also...there has been a stand on similar lines till as late as 2013," Singh told ANI. He said it was appalling that the narrative built by the Congress party is in total contradiction to the position taken by various successive Congress governments right from 1947.

The CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014. "Nehru said and I quote him, 'You must make a difference between Hindu refugees and Muslim immigrants. The country must take responsibility of these refugees.' In other words, none less than former prime minister Nehru without using so many words designated Hindus as refugees and Muslims as immigrants which is exactly the spirit taken by CAA," he pointed out.

"Nehru goes on to say that it is the duty of India to be concerned about refugees. This would mean Hindus refugees," he added. The minister pointed out that since Pakistan was a proclaimed Islamic State, Muslims in that nation could only be seen as immigrants and Hindus had to be considered as refugees.

"We know Nehru Liyaqat Ali Khan pact was signed by in April in 1950 but this was inspired by the realisation on the Indian side that minorities in Pakistan were not being treated well. The then PM Nehru wrote to the then Assam chief minister Gopinath Bordoloi, I have a copy of that, wherein letter dated May 18, 1949," he pointed out. "A year later when the pact was signed, Indian side respected the pact signed by two countries to look after their minorities but unfortunately Pakistan did not live up to that commitment. Liyaqat did not survive for long. This realisation that Pakistan will not live up to the committee had begun to dawn up in just a few months of signing the pact," he said.

The Minister also pointed out another instance in November 1950, Nehru while making a statement in Parliament said, "There is no doubt of course that the displaced persons who have come to India are bound to have the citizenship. The law is inadequate in this respect and this should be changed. Those who have been thrown out of the country needs to given citizenship." The minister pointed out that similar support was given by Congress to refugees in 1963 in a reply by deputy foreign minister MoE Dinesh Singh, he said, "Reasons given by them those who have come ( the refugees) for migrating is sense of insecurity, fear of personal molestation and economic depression in East Pakistan". Then prime minister Nehru intervenes, " The fact appears to be that ever since some illegal immigrants into the came into Assam from East Pakistan and thrown out by the government of Assam, the people in those areas ( East Pakistan), the authorities there have reacted by bringing on great pressure on some Hindus."

"The authorities in East Pakistan exerted pressure on Hindus who were living there is what Nehru stated 70 years ago. This was the feeling (of Hindus persecuted) lurking in the then Congress government. The present Modi government has shown the courage of conviction to carry this forward," the minister stated. "As right-thinking citizens, the responsibility of Congress party to come forward and acknowledge the CAA for the spirit for which it had being brought in rather than being critical for sake of being critical," he said.

He pointed out that even NPR was brought in by Congress party and P Chidambaram as home minister, in Parliament had said and I quote the operational part, "NPR is mandatory. NPR could be the basis of NRC. PM Modi said that NRC is yet to be discussed and nothing to do with NRC and CAA. However, it was Chidambaram who said they are interlinked. Then, when the issue of biometric and parents came, Chidambaram said he would not delve into details." "At the conclusion, the then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh assured the house and I quote, "I am aware of the views of members of all sections. I assure the cabinet will take a decision."I don't know what Congress is agitating against. Possibly they are trying to manufacture disinformation and find a virtue out of it which is not going to happen," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro sails to 4-1/2-month high on trade and growth prospects

The euro hit a 4-12-month high on Monday as optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and the global growth outlook knocked demand for dollars. Thin end-of-year volumes exacerbated the broad weakness in the U.S. currency, which dipped for th...

IIT researchers develop material to generate power from water in households

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IIT have developed materials that can produce energy from water on a small scale to help households support the concept of decentralisation of energy sources. In the centralised energy gener...

US STOCKS-Futures near record highs in holiday lull

U.S. stock index futures remained near record highs on Monday, as traders took a breather on the penultimate day of the decade after improving global sentiment fueled a Wall Street rally and set the SP 500 on course for its best year since ...

Four held for stealing mobile phones at Sunburn event in Goa

Four persons have been arrested by Goa Police for allegedly stealing mobile phones of revellers who attended the recently-concluded Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, an officer said on Monday. Police have recovered 54 mobile phone h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019