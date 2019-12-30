Rahul Gandhi 'biggest fool, doesn't understand Citizenship Act: BJP MP

In a provocative remark, Kurukshetra BJP MP and former minister Nayab Singh Saini dubbed Rahul Gandhi as the "biggest fool among fools", saying the former Congress president didn't understand the Citizenship Amendment Act. Saini said the Congress leader was not aware that the Citizenship Amendment Act "did not take away anyone's citizenship".

"Agar hum kahein ki murkhoon mein sab say bada agar koyee murakh hai toh mujhay lagta hai ki Rahul Gandhi hai. Kyon ki Rahul Gandhi ko yahi malum nahin hai ki CAA kya hai, kis ke liye hai. (If there is the biggest fool among fools, then I feel it is Rahul Gandhi. He does not know what the CAA is, for whom it is meant)," he said. "Rahul Gandhi does not understand what he is opposing," the BJP leader added interacting with reporters here.

Saini also slammed the Congress Party, saying it had no issue to take on the government. Therefore, it was trying to mislead people on the legislation, the MP claimed.

Saini, who was a minister during the first-term of the BJP government in Haryana, had contested the Lok Sabha elections from Kurukshetra in May this year. The BJP parliamentarian was accompanied by Kaithal MLA Leela Ram Gurjar.

A few days ago, Gurjar had said those opposing the CAA and the NRC could be "wiped out" in an hour. The Kaithal MLA had said that today's India was not of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi, but of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

