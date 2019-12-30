BJP constitutes committee to look into infants deaths in Kota

BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday formed a committee comprising four MPs to look into the alarming number of infant deaths at a hospital in Rajasthan's Kota district. The panel which includes Lok Sabha MPs Jaskaur Meena, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar, and Rajya Sabha MP Kanta Kardam has been asked to submit its report within three days to Nadda, the party said in a statement.

Ninety one infants have died at JK Lone Maternal and Child Hospital in Kota in December. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is MP from Kota, had on Sunday expressed concern over the death of infants and urged the state government to act with sensitivity.

Birla had visited the hospital to take stock of the situation and directed the officials to make adequate arrangement to ensure such incidents do not occur in future. He had also said that the state government should act with sensitivity, underlining that untimely death of any infant due to lack of medical equipment and resources is worrying.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had directed setting up of a committee of doctors and subject experts to look into the deaths and submit a report at the earliest to take steps to check such incidents in future.

