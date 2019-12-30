Left Menu
Centre hiding failures with CAA, NRC: Anandraj Ambedkar

  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:08 IST
The Central government waspushing Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register ofCitizens because it had failed to solve issues affectingpeople, Republican Sena chief Anandraj Ambedkar said onMonday

Addressing a press meet in Nanded, he said people ofthe country would oppose CAA and NRC as not just Muslims, but"40 per cent Hindus" will also be affected

"This government is hiding behind NRC and CAA," headded.

