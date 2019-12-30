Sushil Modi slams Prashant Kishor, without mentioning him by

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday launched a veiled attack on JD(U) national vice-president Prashant Kishor, charging that those "engaged in the business of collating political data and coining slogans" were benefiting the opposition in the state. The senior BJP leaders riposte came in the backdrop of Kishors assertion that the JD(U), headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, had a greater political heft in Bihar and, as such, it should contest more seats than the saffron party in the assembly polls due next year.

"The 2020 assembly polls in the state will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Seat-sharing will be finalized by top leaders of both parties at an appropriate time. "No problems in that. But those, who have entered politics not driven by ideology but while engaged in the business of collating political data and coining slogans, are making utterances in violation of coalition dharma and benefiting the opposition in the bargain', Modi tweeted..

