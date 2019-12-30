Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Uddhav inducts son, 35 others; Ajit Pawar back as Dy CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:18 IST
Maha: Uddhav inducts son, 35 others; Ajit Pawar back as Dy CM

Over a month after coming to power in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday expanded his Cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, including his son Aaditya and some Gen-next leaders from political families, while NCP's Ajit Pawar made a comeback as deputy CM. Describing his council of ministers as the "best team" of experienced leaders who know the "pulse of people", the CM told reporters in the night that portfolios would be allocated in a "day or two".

Earlier in the day, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered oath to 14 ministers from the NCP, 10 from the Congress and 12 from the Shiv Sena at Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) premises in south Mumbai. The expansion, which raised the strength of the state ministry to 43, came over a month after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government came to power.

The 36 new ministers included 10 Cabinet and four ministers of state (MoS) of the NCP, eight Cabinet and four MoS of the Sena, and eight Cabinet and two MoS of the Congress. The NCP now has 12 Cabinet ministers and four MoS, the Shiv Sena has 10 Cabinet ministers and four MoS while Congress has 10 Cabinet ministers and two MoS.

Two members each of the Sena, NCP and the Congress had taken oath on November 28, alongside CM Thackeray. One of the main takeaways from the expansion exercise was Aaditya Thackeray--the first-time MLA from the Thackeray clan--taking oath as Cabinet minister at the age of 29.

Expectedly, Ajit Pawar made a comeback as deputy chief minister, barely 37 days after he broke ranks with the NCP and joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis of BJP to form a government, which lasted for barely 80 hours. Another senior leader to take oath as a Cabinet minister was former chief minister Ashok Chavan of Congress.

However, another senior Congressman and former CM Prithviraj Chavan did not find place in Thackeray's ministry. There is a speculation that he may lead the state Congress unit.

Apart from the opposition BJP, Sena MP Sanjay Raut also skipped the ministry expansion ceremony. Raut's absence was attributed to his brother Sunil Raut, a Sena MLA, not getting a berth.

Explaining the reason for giving the event a miss, a BJP leader said, "This government has not fulfilled the expectations of Maharashtra's farmers. We don't feel like attending the ceremony". Another BJP leader said, "When Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in at Shivaji Park last month, state BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, were present. There is no need to attend every cabinet expansion ceremony." Interestingly, the Sena kept its senior leaders Ramdas Kadam and Diwakar Raote, who were ministers in the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, out of the new council of ministers.

Instead, it inducted allies including Shankarrao Gadakh of the Krantikari Shetkari Paksh (KSP) as a Cabinet minister, and Rajendra Patil Yedravkar (Independent) and Bachchu Kadu (Prahar Janshakti Party) as Ministers of State. Senior NCP leaders Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh, who were ministers in the previous Congress-NCP government, also found place in the new Cabinet.

NCP heavyweight and former Assembly speaker Dilip Walse Patil, former leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde and former LoP in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar were also sworn in. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The oath-taking ceremony witnessed some anxious moments when Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reprimanded Congress MLAs K C Padvi and Varsha Gaikwad for deviating from the prescribed text and speaking some lines extempore. When Padvi was taking oath as Cabinet minister, he added a few lines of gratitude to his voters after reading out the written oath text, which was disapproved by Koshyari who asked the MLA to stop and to "read out the written text only".

"This will not do. Take the oath again," the governor told the veteran MLA. While leaving the dais, Padvi apologised to the governor, who gave him a smile of acknowledgement.

Before this, Koshyari intervened when Varsha Gaikwad invoked Dalit icon Dr B R Ambedkar's name while taking the oath of office and secrecy. The size of council of ministers cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total number of MLAs, which is 288 in the state.

As a result, Maharashtra can have a maximum 43 ministers. Some political heirs who took oath included NCP MLA Aditi Tatkare, daughter of party MP Sunil Tatkare. She was sworn in as a minister of state (MoS).

Congress leader Amit Deshmukh, son of late CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, was also inducted into the Cabinet, so was Vishwajit Kadam (MoS), son of Congress leader late Patangrao Kadam. Shankarrao Gadakh of KSP, who was inducted as Cabinet minister, is son of former NCP leader Yaswantrao Gadakh.

CM Thackeray later said though his government is made of unlikely allies with different ideologies, all have been elected by the people. "We are all united for resolving the issues facing the people. We have to work as a family. Even though we have different ideologies, we have to think about the state and its development first," he said.

"I am confident that this best team will win and take the state to new heights of development," he said. The Shiv Sena last month joined hands with the Congress and NCP, its traditional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

On November 28, Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut of Congress, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai of the Sena and Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal of the NCP had taken oath along with Thackeray. In the 288-member House, the Sena has 56 MLAs, NCP 54 and Congress 44. The opposition BJP has 105 MLAs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian Greens to get four ministries as talks near end

Austrias Greens look set to take on four ministries, including the environment portfolio, a representative said Monday as talks to form a government with conservatives neared an end. An alliance under Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the People...

HC declines to bar declaration of TN rural local body polls

The Tamil Nadu state election commission SEC is free to declare the results of elections to rural local bodies, the Madras High Court ruled on Monday. It dismissed a PIL seeking to prohibit the SEC from releasing the results till the electi...

UPDATE 2-European stocks fall in holiday lull, set for best year in a decade

European shares posted their steepest one-day loss in four weeks on Monday as investors cashed in gains from a record run higher that has put the benchmark index on course for its best year since the global financial crisis.In a holiday-sho...

Sambhal district deputy collector dismissed for irregularities in land allocation: UP official

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed Sambhal district deputy collector Omvir Singh Yaduvanshi for alleged irregularities in allocation of land during his tenure as a tehsildar in Aligarh, a senior official said on Monday.In a statemen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019