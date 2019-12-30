Don't have many options, Sena leaders should be patient: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his party leaders must stay a little 'patient' as there is not much scope of accommodating them in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. "People should understand that we don't have many options since it is a government of three parties. There are capable people in all three parties. Our people must stay a little patient. It is a matter of happiness that Uddhav Thackeray is Chief Minister," Raut told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. Besides Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, and Balasaheb Patil took oath as ministers from the NCP quota.

Ashok Chavan, Congress MLAs Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, and KC Padavi will become part of the Maharashtra Cabinet. On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after

Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office. (ANI)

