BJP MPs delegation formed by Nadda to visit Kota hospital following 77 children deaths

BJP working President JP Nadda on Monday appointed four women MPs to form a delegation which will investigate the death of newborns at a hospital in Kota in Rajasthan. The delegation consisting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will visit Kota tomorrow and prepare a report after reviewing the situation.

BJP MPs Jaskaur Meena, Kanta Kardam, Locket Chatterjee and Bharati Pawar have been appointed as members of the delegation by Nadda. The delegation has been asked to submit a report within three days of completion of the visit to Kota.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had on Sunday visited the hospital in the city where 77 newborns have died in the month of December. "There is a lack of infrastructure and medical equipment. Many equipments are dysfunctional. I have asked for the equipment required in writing. It will be made available in 15 days," Birla, who is Lok Sabha MP from Kota, told ANI.

As many as 10 newborns died in 48 hours at a maternal and child hospital in the city raising alarm for authorities and the state government. According to the hospital official, 77 deaths have taken place till now in the month of December. Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed District Collector Kota, Secretary, Health Education Department, to conduct a high-level enquiry and apprise the commission of its report at the earliest. (ANI)

